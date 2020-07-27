'Should Elle go to Berkeley or Harvard?': Joey King-Joel Courtney announce 'The Kissing Booth 3'

It's been only a couple of days since Netflix streamed The Kissing Booth 2. Now amid the critical reception of the film, the makers have announced the third instalment which is all set to be released in 2021. A while back, the lead actor of The Kissing Booth, Joey King took to her Instagram page and shared a video with co-star Joel Courtney in which they are announcing The Kissing Booth 3.

The duo is joined virtually by their co-stars Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young and lastly Jacob Elourdi jumps in to ask what's going on! *Spoiler Alert* The Kissing Booth 2 ends with Joey's character Elle confused whether to take admission in Berkely or Harvard. The upcoming film will solve the mystery with many new storylines being unfolded.

Joey captioned the video stating, "Coming to Netflix in 2021 #TheKissingBooth3. I couldn’t be happier!!!! Should Elle go to Berkeley or Harvard???"

Check out the video below:

Netflix also shared a teaser video featuring Joey, Joel, Jacob and Meganne with a caption, "the kissing booth 3, coming 2021 @thekissingboothnetflix".

Take a look:

Talking about her co-stars Joey was all praises. About Taylor, she said, "On a more serious note, I can’t imagine my life without Taylor now and this day was full of so much colour and so much fun."

On her onscreen best friend Joel, King shared, "There’s literally no one in the world I’d rather have as a movie best friend and now a real one."