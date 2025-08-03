Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Poland signs deal worth massive crores with South Korea, will buy these powerful arms

Ravindra Jadeja asks England spectator to change t-shirt in the middle of 5th Test vs England, here's what happened next will you in shock, watch

Meet Tina Dabi's ex-husband's second wife, medical professional, who is perfect example of beauty with brain, she is from...

Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda’s LinkedIn profile now goes viral; Know why netizens going gaga

Shocking! This comedian buys real-life Conjuring occult museum with the Annabelle doll

MP man dances at best friend’s funeral to fulfil his last wish, leaves netizens in tears, watch viral video

Rajinikanth says he was mocked and humiliated when he was a coolie: 'I broke down crying...'

Delhi Rains: Yamuna water level rising, may cross danger mark on…; officials warn low-lying areas

Tamannaah Bhatia says toddlers refuse to eat without watching her song Aaj Ki Raat: ‘Kaunse lyrics samajh...’

Four Indian-origin family members missing in US, found dead in car crash

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India vs England 5th Test Day 4 LIVE Score: India pushing for series-leveling win as England face herculean chase on Day 4

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4 LIVE Score: India pushing for series-leveling win

Poland signs deal worth massive crores with South Korea, will buy these powerful arms

Poland signs deal worth massive crores with South Korea, will buy these powerful

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist

Keerthy Suresh to Kangana Ranaut: 5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen

5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen

In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private pool and art collection

In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private p

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Shocking! This comedian buys real-life Conjuring occult museum with the Annabelle doll

Comedian Matt Rife, known for his stand-up specials, recently took to social media and announced his latest purchase, which also includes the Annabelle doll and other spooky artefacts.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 02:01 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shocking! This comedian buys real-life Conjuring occult museum with the Annabelle doll
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Once known as the famous paranormal investigating couple, late husband-and-wife Ed and Lorraine Warren's infamous occult museum has a new "legal guardian."

Comedian Matt Rife, known for his stand-up specials, recently took to social media and announced his latest purchase, which also includes the 'Annabelle' doll and other spooky artefacts. The artefacts, which are believed to be from the Warrens' paranormal cases, have largely inspired the popular 'Conjuring' horror film franchise.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Matt Rife (@mattrife)

"I have officially purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren's home and Occult Museum, including being the legal guardian for at least the next 5 years, of the entire haunted collection, including THE ANNABELLE DOLL, with my good friend @eltoncastee!!" he wrote in a post.

Further in the post, Rife spoke about his obsession with paranormal and haunted things, further calling 'The Conjuring' films his favourite of all time.

"So I'm incredibly honoured to have taken over one of the most prominent properties in paranormal history. Ed and Lorraine Warren arguably put demonology and paranormal into the mainstream and are the very heart of some of the most famous haunted stories of all time," he added.

Rife also shared that the house will remain open for overnight stays and museum tours, to offer visitors to experience and learn the haunting history of the place. Along with the information, the comedian shared a string of pictures from the inside of the museum, also featuring the late couple. In a major highlight, Rife and Elton were seen posing with the Annabelle doll, which remained locked in its glass case with the warning "Warning: Positively Do Not Open."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the museum was open to the public in the past but was closed in 2019 over zoning issues. The latest switch in ownership comes at a time when Warner Bros is gearing up to bring the next Conjuring chapter.

The fourth and final instalment in the celebrated franchise, 'The Conjuring: Last Rites', will follow Ed and Lorraine Warren's take on the Smurl case. An official trailer for the film was recently unveiled, also giving a blink-and-miss glimpse of the Annabelle doll.

The Conjuring: Last Rites will be released on September 5.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, Instagram status and quotes to share with friends
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, Instagram status quotes
Team India creates history in England, breaks South Africa’s 20-year-old record in landmark achievement
Team India creates history in England, breaks South Africa’s 20-year-old record
Passenger slaps man suffering from panic attacks on IndiGo flight in viral video, netizens left in shock, says, 'people buy..', watch
Passenger slaps man suffering from panic attacks on IndiGo flight in viral video
Meet woman, IIT grad who cracked UPSC exam, first became IPS, then IAS officer with AIR 6, currently posted as...
Meet woman, IIT grad who cracked UPSC exam, first became IPS, then IAS officer w
IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 2 at The Oval?
IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 2
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside
Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist
Keerthy Suresh to Kangana Ranaut: 5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private pool and art collection
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private p
From Gully Boy to Fukrey: 5 iconic Bollywood on-screen friendships that touched our hearts
From Gully Boy to Fukrey: 5 iconic Bollywood on-screen friendships that touched
War 2 actress Kiara Advani's glowing skin secret is THIS 3-ingredient DIY mask from her grandmother
Kiara Advani's glowing skin secret is THIS 3-ingredient DIY mask from her dadi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE