Shocking! Mysterious object thrown by someone hits Harry Styles' eye during his live concert, fans say 'it's assault'

The video of Harry Styles in which a flying object can be seen hitting his eye is going viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 09:12 PM IST

Harry Styles

Harry Styles, who is one of the biggest names when it comes to music, is in the news not for good reason. A video of the singer is going viral on social media in which a flying object can be seen hitting his eye during a live concert.

The video has been doing rounds on social media and his fans are expressing their anger on Twitter. Sharing the video, one of his fans wrote, “#HarryStyles has now also been assaulted by someone throwing an object at him while he was performing.” Another fan wrote, “Do fans even love their idol?”

The third person wrote, “What the F? This needs to stop. What happened to throw flowers, stuffed toys, and undies at concerts?” The fourth one said, “They're gonna wonder when the nets go up.” The fifth one said, “This has happened to him many times..” The sixth one said, “It happens to Harry all the time, he will be injured one day. Anybody that pulls this should receive a lifetime ban, it's assault!” The seventh one said, “Bloody animals!”

Meanwhile, in March, Harry Styles and actress Emily Ratajkowski sparked dating rumours after they were spotted kissing in Tokyo, People reported. In the pictures and videos obtained by The Daily Mail, Styles, and Ratajkowski can be seen passionately kissing each other.

Styles was captured wearing a white shirt with a black jacket and matching pants, while Ratajkowski was seen sporting a pink and black jacket and a long black skirt. The pictures and clips went viral, garnering fans' reactions."They look good together," a social media user commented."Woaah... they make a good pair," another one wrote.

On an episode of her podcast, Ratajkowski opened up about casually dating in the public eye. "I've gone on dates where there's been no pictures, and I'm like, All good, and then there's been times where literally the first time that I've met someone, we spent two hours together, and there's pictures on the Internet," she said. "My close friends will be like, Dude, that guy's stoked, like, he's stoked. He just got photographed on a date with you. And then that makes me feel gross; I'm like, I wouldn't want to be with somebody who is excited to be photographed with me,` that`s not a good sign," Ratajkowski added. (With inputs from ANI)

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit
Meet news anchor-turned-actress Shruti Sodhi, set to make Bollywood debut with Ab Dilli Dur Nahin
New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset
Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
