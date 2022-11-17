Search icon
Shocking! Kendall Jenner peed in ice bucket on her way to Met Gala 2022, reveals super model

Jenner told her entourage of assistants and helpers that she needs to drink a sip of water and need to pee. She asked everyone to not judge her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 07:13 PM IST

Credit: Kendall/Instagram

Super Model Kendall Jenner made a shocking and hilariously confession in a recent episode of The Kardashians. Jenner revaled that she had to pee in an ice bucket while she was on her way to the Met Gala as she couldn't hold it in while travelling to fashion's biggest night in May.

"I need to drink a sip of water, and I need to pee. Nobody judges me," Jenner told her entourage of assistants and helpers in a sprinter van, as per Page Six. The 27-year-old initially laughed off the idea of utilising an empty ice bucket but ultimately made up her mind to do it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

"That is so mortifying for whoever has to deal with my pee later. I'm so sorry," she said. Later that night, someone on the crew jokingly asked if she could sell the urine, and another assured her that peeing in a bucket is a typical event for performers in the middle of concerts. However, it's unclear which unlucky team member ended up with the dirty job later that night.

According to Page Six, Jenner asked someone to turn on music as she pulled up her skirt to position the bucket below her, later admitting that her heavy, flowing black gown had made it so that she was out of breath just getting to the van."Prada, I'm so sorry!" she said before admitting she'd just peed on her feet accidentally.

Jenner admitted that using the restroom in the van was the "greatest decision" she had ever made. "I don't know what I would have done when I got inside," she admitted.

Read|The Kardashians 2 teaser: Pete Davidson makes debut, lovey-dovey moments with Kim Kardashian break internet

At the event that evening, Jenner wore a sheer black crop top and bleached her eyebrows, mentioning in the episode that she looked "alien."The Met Gala, she remarked, was the perfect opportunity to just go for it and try something new, as per Page Six. (With inputs from ANI)

