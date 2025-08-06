SHOCKING! Kelley Mack, The Walking Dead actress, passes away at 33, lost her battle to..
'Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are in love': Insider reveals how romance blossomed between them: 'They’ve no plans of...'
Not Ghajini, this film was first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 100 crore, ran for over 100 weeks, had 14 songs, sold 125 million tickets, movie name is..
Who is Delia Ramirez? Why did her Guatemalan roots trigger deportation backlash?
IND vs ENG: Why Harry Brook got ‘Player of the Series’ award over KL Rahul and Jadeja? Decision explained
War 2 will feature Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's dynamic dance-off, full song reserved only for...: 'Aditya Chopra wants to..'
Meet IPS Aashna Chaudhary, who cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt without coaching, enjoys massive following on social media, now got big responsibility for...
Mumbai to Ahmedabad in just 2 hours: BIG update on India's 1st bullet train corridor, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says...
Viral video: Hrithik Roshan REGRETS rejecting Dil Chahta Hai, 3 Idiots, losing blockbusters to Aamir Khan: 'I believe...'
'I don't know anything...': Donald Trump on US imports of Russian chemicals, fertilisers
HOLLYWOOD
Actor Kelley Mack, best known for her roles in television series such as '9-1-1' and 'The Walking Dead', has passed away. She was 33. As per Variety, Mack breathed her last on August 2. In a statement, her family informed that the actor died in her hometown of Cincinnati after a battle with glioma of the central nervous system.
Actor Kelley Mack, best known for her roles in television series such as '9-1-1' and 'The Walking Dead', has passed away. She was 33. As per Variety, Mack breathed her last on August 2. In a statement, her family informed that the actor died in her hometown of Cincinnati after a battle with glioma of the central nervous system.
Mack graduated from Hinsdale Central High School in 2010 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in cinematography from the Dodge College of Film at Chapman University in 2014. Mack's interest in acting began after receiving a mini video camera as a birthday gift, leading her to appear in commercials as a child actor. She later received an acting award from Tisch School of the Arts for her debut role in "The Elephant Garden," a film that also won the Student Visionary Award at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2008, as per Variety.
In addition to acting, Mack also worked as a screenwriter, working on projects with her mother, Kristen Klebenow. She worked on several full-feature scripts with her mother, including "On The Black," a 1950s era college baseball story that is loosely based on her maternal grandparents, who attended Ohio University.
(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)