Shia LaBeouf reveals he considered suicide after low point in career, says 'had a gun on the table'

Photo credit: Instagram

Actor Shia LaBeouf has spoken up about having suicidal thoughts, claiming that after abuse claims were made against him, he went nuclear.

LaBeouf's ex-girlfriend, musician FKA twigs, filed a lawsuit against him in December 2020 for "relentless abuse" that included sexual battery, assault, and inflicting emotional distress.

LaBeouf discussed his experience with suicidal thoughts in a recent interview with Bishop Robert Barron of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries. He also revealed that he had converted to Catholicism.

“At this point I’m nuclear,” he said, recalling the period in which he was let go from Wilde’s film. “Nobody wants to talk to me, including my mother. My manager’s not calling. The agent’s not calling. I’m not connected to the business anymore.”

“I had a gun on the table. I was outta here,” he continued. “I didn’t want to be alive anymore when all this happened. Shame like I had never experienced before – the kind of shame that you forget how to breathe. You don’t know where to go. You can’t go outside and get a taco.”

The case filed by Twigs against LaBeouf will go to trial on April 17, 2023.

In a recent interview, director Olivia Wilde claimed that she had removed actor Shia LaBeouf from her next movie Don't Worry Darling so that co-star Florence Pugh would feel "safe."

Reffering to “the woman who accused me of all this”, LaBeouf said: “I wanted to go on Twitter and write all these things… I wanted to justify all this and explain. Now I see that… the woman saved my life. She was, for me, a saint in my life. She saved my life.”