She Hulk Attorney at Law first trailer unveiled, disappointed netizens say 'CGI is horrible'

She Hulk Attorney of Law/Official Poster

The first trailer for Marvel's upcoming series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been unveiled today and it is absolutely intense and hilarious.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new comedy series stars Tatiana Maslany in the titular role of Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases.

The almost 2-minute long trailer of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law features Mark Ruffalo reprising his MCU Bruce Banner, aka Hulk role.

READ: Farhan Akhtar to star in Ms. Marvel, wife Shibani Dandekar reacts

The upcoming series follows Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

As soon as the trailer of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped, fans took to social media to share their opinion and excitement. However, many social media users including Marvel fans too were displeased with the CGI.

"Super Excited for #SheHulk. So good to see @MarkRuffalo back as Hulk. #TatianaMaslany is funny. The CGI looks weird in some parts though. I hope it's not just a filler series. #fingerscrossed," tweeted a user. "She’s a really good lawyer. "#SheHulk CGI is horribly bad, that's just trailer tho, it might still be in the Post-Processing (and some executive rushed the trailer) but if it's going to be like that, it is BAD. I hope they fix it," tweeted another user. "The new #SheHulk trailer dropped and the CGI for it looks like an abomination (if you’ll pardon the pun), but it looks hilarious & like it’d be a good show!! I just hope they pull it and work on the CGI of She Hulk for a few months. #Marvel," tweeted yet another user. "She-Hulk CGI looks like shit There I said it. #SheHulk #Marvel," noted a netizen.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Jessica Gao is the head writer of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

The nine-episode Marvel series will premiere on August 17 on Disney Plus.

(With inputs from ANI)