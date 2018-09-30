'Shazam!' star Djimon Hounsou joins 'Charlie's Angels' as one of the Bosleys

Djimon Hounsou has been roped in to star in the new Charlie's Angels.

According to Variety, the Oscar-nominated actor will feature in the Elizabeth Banks directorial as as one of the multiple Bosleys.

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska have been confirmed as the leading ladies in the reboot.

Banks will also star in the movie as the gender-flipped Bosley. She will also produce the project under her Universal-based Brownstone production company.

Jonathan Tucker and Luis Gerardo Mendez also star.

Jay Basu and Banks worked together on the most recent draft of the script, which will focus on a new generation of Angels working for the mysterious Charlie, who has built the Townsend Agency into a global security enterprise providing protection and intelligence services for a variety of private clients.

Launched in 1976 on ABC, TV series Charlie's Angels continued for five seasons with Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith playing private detectives working for Charlie.

Sony Pictures produced a film of the same name, starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu as angels.

The movie became a huge hit and went on to earn $264 million worldwide. It was followed by a bloated and not well-received sequel, 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

An attempt to revive it as a TV series in 2011 only lasted four episodes.

The reboot has a release date of September 27, 2019.

Besides Charlie's Angels, Hounsou has Aquaman and Shazam! in his kitty.