Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood
topStoriesenglish

Shazam Fury of the Gods: Zachary Levi-starrer actioner will release in India on March 17, new trailer out

DC fans can rejoice as their favourite teenage superhero Shazam is back with his group of superheroes, battling the biggest threat to mankind.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 06:39 AM IST

Shazam Fury of the Gods: Zachary Levi-starrer actioner will release in India on March 17, new trailer out
Shazam 2

Good news for all DC fans! The second instalment of the superhit film `Shazam` has finally got a release date in India. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to hit the Indian theatres on March 17, 2023, just like the west. Although Warner Bros studio confirmed March 17 as the official date for release in the US, it was still unclear whether the film would release on the same day in India. And now all speculations have been put to rest with the announcement. 

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media account and announced the confirmed release date. He wrote, "`SHAZAM` INDIA RELEASE FINALISED... #Shazam: Fury Of The Gods to release on 17 March 2023 in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. #DC #WarnerBros". 

Check out his Instagram post here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

The film stars Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Jack Dyland Grazer, Asher Angel, Adam Brody, and Djimon Hounsou in lead roles. The film is based on the DC comics superhero of the same name. The first part was released in 2019 and features Billy Batson (Angel), a teenager, who is chosen by the ancient wizard Shazam (Hounsou) to be his new champion by saying the name "Shazam," allowing him to turn into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi) with different skills. In the film, it's Billy`s (Zachary Levi) mission to defeat the villainous Dr Thaddeus Sivana (Strong) and the Seven Deadly Sins. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Looking for a honeymoon destination? Choose from these 5 romantically perfect Indian destinations
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 587 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.