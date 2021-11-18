Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello breakup after two years of relationship

Pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who went public with their relationship on July 4 2019, have announced their breakup in a joint statement. The celebrity couple's statement read, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

The Canadian singer Mendes began dating the Cuban-American singer Cabello in July 2019 after years of friendship. Both the stars had released their first duet “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015 and they released their second collaboration “Senorita” in June 2019 just before starting their love journey. The latter track even reached the number one position at the US Billboard Top 100.

Recently, the stars were seen having a gala time celebrating Halloween together. The two had shared these quirky pictures and videos on their Instagram accounts.

Camila was last seen in the romantic musical film Cinderella in the titular role in 2021 that also marked her acting debut.