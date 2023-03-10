Sharon Stone says she lost son's custody due to Basic Instinct nude scene, judge said 'your mother makes sex movies'

Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone has claimed that her iconic scene from the 1992 film Basic Instinct, which made her an overnight sensation, also contributed to her losing her son’s custody. Stone had a brief nude scene in Paul Verhoeven’s film and also a famous interrogation scene that she shot without any underwear.

In an interaction for iHeartRadio’s Table for Two podcast, Stone said the scenes were used against her in court during a case to determine the custody of her adopted son Roan. The actress recalled, “When the judge asked my child — my tiny little boy, ‘Do you know your mother makes sex movies?’ Like, this kind of abuse by the system — that I was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie.”

She said that she eventually lost custody of the boy because of the shot. Stone added that the nude shot was added to the film by the director without her knowledge or consent. She added, “People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a sixteenth of a second of possible nudity of me — and I lost custody of my child. Are you kidding?”

The actress said that she was further humiliated and laughed at during the 1993 awards season when her name was put up for award consideration for Basic Instinct. The neo-noir erotic thriller also starred Michael Douglas and was a huge commercial hit. The film made over $300 million and was one of the highest-grossing films at that time.

The film was instrumental in reviving the then 34-year-old Sharon Stone’s career and establishing her as a sex symbol. Prior to that, her only claim to fame was a supporting role in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1991 hit Total Recall.