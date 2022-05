Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran welcomes second daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn, shares adorable post

Ed Sheeran

British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, have welcomed the birth of their second daughter. The award-winning singer posted a photo of a pair of tiny socks on Instagram on Thursday and wrote: "Want to let you all know we`ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x." The singer also revelaed how the birth of her daughter gave him a new meaning to his life.

Here's the post

Sheeran, known for his ginger hair and shy demeanour, married Seaborn in 2019, having known her since he was 11 years old. The couple gave birth to their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020. She was welcomed by the musician in a similar Instagram post with a photo of tiny socks.

Fans had welcomed the news of Ed Sheeran's second daughter with myriad of congratulatory messages and blessings, expressing joy for their new member in the family. One of the fans wrote, "OMG Ed Congratulations." Murray Cummings also commented saying, "so so happy for you all!!! The family grows." While another fan penned, "Wow! Congratulations Ed and Cherry! So happy you have been blessed with another child! (heart emoji).". Again, another fan went on to say, "Omg Congratulations Ed and Cherry (heart emoji) Lyra will be the best big sister ever to your little baby girl."

Sheeran, 31, is the most successful British artist of the past decade, spending a total of 79 weeks at the top of the charts with eight no. 1 singles, including the global smash Shape of You, and four studio albums. He first entered the British charts in 2011 with his debut single The A Team. His most recent success came at the Ivors in London, where he won the category for most performed work with his hit song Bad Habits.