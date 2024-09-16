Shakira walks off stage midway after she notices fan filming under her dress at US nightclub, watch viral video

Shakira was performing on top of the stage at the LIV Miami nighclub in Florida, USA, when she saw one of her fans allegedly filiming under her dress.

The Colombian popstar Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, known simply as Shakira, was recently performing her upcoming track 'Soltera' at a nighclub in America when an unsettling incident took place. The singer noticed one of her fans pointing a camera up her dress and walked off the stage.

Shakira was performing on top of the stage at the LIV Miami nighclub in Florida, USA, when she saw one of her fans allegedly filiming under her dress. The singer-songwriter got furious, stopped dancing, wagger her finger towards an audience member, and adjusted her dress. After continuing her dance for a few seconds, she walked off the stage midway during her performance.

The video of the shocking incident has been shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "Shakira leaves the stage after people were filming under her dress whilst she was dancing to her new single. People are GROSS." It went viral quickly and netizens shared their angry reactions in the comments section.

While one of them wrote, "That's truly disappointing behavior. Artists deserve respect and privacy, both on and off stage. It's crucial to ensure a safe environment for everyone", another added, "That's just beyond gross. Shakira had every right to walk off, no one should have to deal with that kind of disrespect, especially when she's just out there performing her music. People need to learn how to act with basic decency." "This isn't about crossing boundaries." The men filming are purposely violating her. It is sexually predatory and violating", read another comment.

Shakira leaves the stage after people were filming under her dress whilst she was dancing to her new single. People are GROSS. pic.twitter.com/AxlBw6yFZL September 15, 2024

Often referred to as the 'Queen of Latin music', Shakira has sung chart-topping hits such as 'Whenever Wherever', 'Hips Don't Lie', 'La Tortura', 'Beautiful Liar', and 'She Wolf' among others. She also crooned 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)', the official theme song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup held in South Africa. The song became a raging hit across the globe.

READ | Meet actor, who refused Karan Johar film, was 'blacklisted' from industry; then debuted in Rs 200-crore hit, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.