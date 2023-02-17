Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood
topStoriesenglish

Shakira takes brutal dig at Gerard Pique as she lip-syncs to SZA's Kill Bill song: 'Might kill my ex'

The former Spanish footballer Gerard Pique went Instagram official with his new 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia earlier this month after separating from pop singer Shakira last year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 09:32 PM IST

Shakira takes brutal dig at Gerard Pique as she lip-syncs to SZA's Kill Bill song: 'Might kill my ex'
Shakira-Gerard Pique/Instagram

Singer Shakira joined a popular trend on TikTok as she seemingly took a jab at her ex-partner Gerard Pique. Earlier this month, Gerard, 36, went Instagram official with his new 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia, reports Mirror.co.uk.

It came after Shakira released an explosive diss track about the father of her children following their bitter split. The two, who share two children together, ended their relationship after 11 years together. In a new TikTok video, Shakira mopped her kitchen floor as she lip-synced to SZA's viral song Kill Bill.

"I might kill my ex, not the best idea/His new girlfriend's next, how'd I get here?" she sang to the camera as quoted by Mirror.co.uk. "I might kill my ex, I still love him though/Rather be in jail than alone." Fans were loving the clip and took to the comment section to support the She Wolf songstress.

"Just do it girl I'll cover for you," one user joked while another said, "The shade is what I'm here for". Brittany Furlan, who is married to Tommy Lee, added, "Love how we're normalizing telling it like it is! "Someone take Shakira's phone," another fan quipped.

Gerard and Clara, 23, have been together since October last year and Shakira was quick to reference the relationship in her last song with Argentine DJ Bizarrap called BZRP Music.

"I'm worth two 22s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio. A lot of gyms, but work your brain a little bit too," the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker sang in the tell-all track. The music video for Shakira's tune got an astonishing 322 million views - and counting - since it was released on Bizarrap's YouTube channel.

Shakira found out Gerard was unfaithful when she found a jar of strawberry jam had been eaten while she wasn't home - which the sportsman doesn't eat.

READ | Shakira is 'devastated' after ex Gerard Pique's girlfriend Clara Chia 'spotted in singer's house' in old video: Report

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of Pineapple: Improves digestion, promotes healthy bones and more
Inside pics of Lionel Messi’s enormous empire: Hotel chain, massive mansions, private jet, luxury yacht, stunning cars
Grammy Awards 2023: From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, singers who rocked their red carpet looks, see pics
Golden Globes 2023: MM Keeravani lifts trophy, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR cheer for iconic victory
Mouni Roy flaunts her toned body in pink bikini top, see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Pyar ho toh aisa ho': Viral video of frogs cuddling in rain melts hearts online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.