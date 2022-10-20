Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood

Shakira looks heartbroken in video of new song Monotonia, takes direct hit at ex-beau Gerard Pique

Shakira, on Thursday, dropped the video of her song Monotonía which was filmed in Manresa, Spain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 03:53 PM IST

Shakira looks heartbroken in video of new song Monotonia, takes direct hit at ex-beau Gerard Pique
Credit: Shakira/Twitter

On Thursday, popular singer Shakira, who needs no introduction, dropped the video of her new bachata song Monotonía with Ozuna. The clip has been co-directed by by Shakira and Jaume de la Iguana. It was filmed in Manresa, Spain.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, singer-songwriter Shakira and Gerard Pique confirmed their split. According to E! News, Shakira told a magazine, "I've remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it's hard to talk about it, especially because I'm still going through it, and because I'm in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it's been tough not only for me but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult."

"I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. And there's not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house. You know, we can't take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without the paparazzi following us. So it`s hard," Shakira added.

However, she is doing her best to shield her kids from the breakup and the media attention. "I try to do it and to protect them because that`s my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?" she continued.

READ: Hips Don't Lie singer Shakira, footballer Gerard Pique end 11 years of relationship, issue joint statement

Months later, though, the breakup is still hard to process. As Shakira told, "Sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I'm going to wake up at some point." But that's not the case. In fact, Gerard has seemingly moved on from their relationship, reported E! News.

"It's real and what's also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids' father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media," Shakira said of her breakup from the soccer star, as per E! News.

The couple has been together for more than 11 years having started dating in 2010. The pair have two children together. They met in the 2010 South Africa World Cup when Gerard was featured in the music video for Shakira's "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)", the tournament's official song.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
From Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty: Couples who found love inside Bigg Boss house
Delhi's air quality: Incessant rains give capital its second 'good' air day of year
5 beautiful destinations in India for a romantic pre-wedding photoshoot in October
WhatsApp update: Check out these five major upcoming WhatsApp features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 488 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.