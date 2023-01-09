Search icon
Shakira is 'devastated' after ex Gerard Pique's girlfriend Clara Chia 'spotted in singer's house' in old video: Report

Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their split in June 2022. The old clip in which his new girlfriend Clara Chia is seen in their home is from 2021.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 05:28 PM IST

Shakira and Gerard Pique/Twitter

In June 2022, the Colombian pop singer Shakira and the Spanish footballer Gerard Pique announced their split after being together for eleven years via a joint statement that read, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

And now as per the latest reports, the singer is 'devastated' after a short clip has resurfaced online in which Gerard's new girlfriend Clara Chia can be seen in the ex-couple's home. The clip is from a Zoom interview that the footballer did from his home in 2021 when he was "supposedly happily" living with Shakira.

A source was quoted telling the celebrity magazine Page Six that Shakira is "devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children". The source further told, "They were very much still together at that time. It’s devastating for her to learn that this affair had been going on for a lot longer than she imagined."

For the October 2022 Elle magazine covers story, the Hips Don't Lie singer opened up about her split with the Spanish player and said to the magazine, "It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye, and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it's been tough not only for me but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult."

Shakira and Gerard were in a relationship since 2011 after they met during the 2010 South Africa World Cup when Gerard was featured in the music video for Shakira's Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), the tournament's official song. The ex-couple has two sons named Milan and Sasha, born in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

