Shakira faces stalking, harassment post breakup with Gerard Pique, contacts police

Credit: Shakira/Instagram

Famous singer Shakira recently broke up with her long-time partner Gerard Pique after 11 years of togetherness. According to the latest news reports, the singer is getting harassed and stalked after the separation.

Harassing letters have been sent to the singer at Waka Waka hitmaker’s home in Barcelona because fans want to marry Shakira. According to Marca, Shakira contacted the police for her as she is concerned about her safety. Her brother Tonino Mebarak also contacted the police as there are some suspicious men who have been hanging out near the singer’s home.

As per the report, Shakira is worried as two stalkers constantly keep a watch over her home in Esplugues de Llobregat. Police officers are trying their best to provide security to the singer, they have been keeping a watch over her home along with her private security. Shakira says that she can leave Barcelona because of these stalkers.

On June 20, a stalker wrote, “I love you, beautiful woman. I’m coming for you, my love. I am ready to marry you right now,” according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

For the unversed, Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique were dating since 2011, and they also have two sons Milan and Sasha. As per Reuters, the duo met shortly before 2010 South Africa's World Cup, when he featured in the tournament's official popular song video Waka Waka. Earlier it was reported that the reason why Shakira and Gerard Pique are reportedly separating is that the singer allegedly caught the football star with another woman. Gerard Pique's partying being out of control is also suggested as one of the reasons.

According to a report in El Periodico, Gerard Pique has been spotted entering and leaving an apartment over the last week by neighbours. It was also reported that he was seen partying with Barcelona teammate Riqui Puig and his group of friends. Shakira, who used to share photos with her longtime boyfriend Gerard Pique, has not been posting much about him these days. The last time that Shakira posted a photo of the couple was in March this year.