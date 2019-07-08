'Sex And The City' star Sarah Jessica Parker reveals she had reported a 'big movie star' for inappropriate behaviour

Hollywood star Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed that she once reported a "big movie star" for "behaving inappropriately" with her early in her career.

In an interview with NPR's Fresh Air radio programme, the 54-year-old actor said she did not feel as powerful as the man behaving inappropriately with her.

''I think no matter how evolved or how modern I thought I was...I didn't feel entirely in a position -- no matter what my role was on set -- I didn't feel as powerful as the man who was behaving inappropriately, which... strikes me as just stunning to say out loud, because there were plenty of occasions where it was happening and I was in a different position and I was as powerful. I mean, I had every right to say, 'This is inappropriate.' I could have felt safe in going to a superior," she said.

The "Sex and the City" star said she took up the matter with her manager, who made sure the advances stopped.

"When there was a situation with somebody and I did go to my agent because I felt I was no longer able to convey how uncomfortable this was making me, how inappropriate it was within hours everything had changed He said to them, 'If this continues, I have sent her a ticket, a one-way ticket out of this city' where I was shooting 'and she will not be returning'," she added.

Jessica Parker did not reveal the name of the star or the project she was working on during the incident.