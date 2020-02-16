Search icon
'Sex And The City' star Lynn Cohen dies at 86; co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cartall recall actress

Lynn Cohen, best known for her role in 'Sex and the City', breathed her last on Friday

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2020, 08:04 PM IST

'Sex and the City' famed-actress Lynn Cohen passed away at the age of 86 on Friday. The reason for her death is still unknown. Lynn played the role of Magda, who was the nanny to one of the leads of the show, Miranda (portrayed by Cynthia Nixon).

Not only the Television shows, but Lynn Cohen also reprised her role for 'Sex And The City' movies which released in the years 2008 and 2010 respectively. Lynn's co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall remembered her in heartfelt posts.

"Beautiful Lynn Cohen. Miranda's dear and necessary Magda. Our dear SATC colleague. Talent, grace, inspiration. RIP X, SJ," wrote Sarah. Meanwhile, Kim shared, "Our beautiful #lynncohen “Passing through nature to eternity” RIPx"

Apart from 'Sex And The City', Lynn also featured in Television shows like 'Damages', 'Nurse Jackie', 'The Affair', and 'Law & Order'. She also featured in guest roles in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', 'God Friended Me' and 'Master of None'. She also worked in the Academy Award-nominated film 'Munich' (directed by Steven Spielberg) in the role of former Israel Prime Minister Golda Meir. Lynn also featured in 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire', 'Across The Universe', and 'Vanya on 42nd Street'.

Lynn was also quite popular for her plays, a few being her Broadway roles in 'Orpheus Descending' and 'Ivanov'. She is survived by her husband Ronald Cohen. Lynn's memorial plans have not been announced yet.

