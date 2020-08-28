Selena Gomez x BLACKPINK's new song makes sure you can never think of 'Ice Cream' the same way again

The much-spoken-about song 'Ice Cream' which marks Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK's collaboration, has been unveiled. The song makes sure that you can never think about the dessert in the same way ever again.

Selena and BLACKPINK compare 'Ice Cream' to various things. However the glamour in the video takes away all the limelight. Neither Selena nor BLACKPINK shoot for the song in the same frame, but we rarely miss that. The girls also have fun on a slide in a part of the clip.

Take a look:

Selena is seen talking to BLACKPINK virtually. She was heard saying, "I'm so stoked," adding, "I've been a fan of you guys, so this is a big big dream for me." After hearing Selena, BLACKPINK screamt 'Oh My God', while still trying to get over the compliment they just received.

While confirming the project, Selena Gomez previously took to her Instagram and expressed her excitement on her collaboration saying, "So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th! You can pre-save it here: http://smarturl.it/SELPINK ??@Roses_Are_Rosie @JennieRubyJane @LaLaLaLisa_M @sooyaaa__"

For the uninformed, BLACKPINK is known for the hits like How You Like That, Ddu-du Ddu-du, Kill This Love, and many more songs. They marked their debut in August 2016 and their tracks "Whistle" and "Boombayah", were massive hits and also on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

Before collaborating with Selena, BLACKPINK had collaborated with Dua Lip for Kiss and Makeup that was released in 2018. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez's Rare came out in January 2020. The first deluxe single, Boyfriend was released in April.