In the video, the Indian man asks Selena Gomez to chant "Jai Shree Ram".

A video of American singer and actress Selena Gomez is circulating on social media. In it, an Indian fan asks her to chant "Jai Shri Ram." The video, shared on Instagram by photographer Pallav Paliwal, has left the internet divided with many netizens finding it "embarrassing."

In the video, the man asks Selena Gomez to say "Jai Shree Ram" for Diwali 2024. Selena looks a bit confused but smiles and responds, "Thank you, honey," instead of repeating the chant. However, the video left social media users angry. One of them commented, "I am embarrassed on his behalf!"

The second one said, "I'm Hindu and this is embarrassing." The second one said, "She didn't even care." The third one said, "Pta nhi kyu india ki beizzati karwa deta he ye log." The fourth one commented, "She is so nice don't use her kind polite persona for your benefit."

