Selena Gomez reacts after her photos with Hailey Bieber goes viral

Popular singer-songwriter Selena Gomez, who has millions of fans worldwide, often makes headlines. She recently talked about her and Hailey Bieber's photo that went viral last month, in his recent interview.

According to Fox News, when asked about it during a recent interview with Vulture, Gomez said, "Yeah, it's not a big deal. It`s not even a thing." The picture being referred to was clicked last month at an Academy Museum of Motion Pictures event and in it, Selena and Hailey were seen handing around together. The duo has long been pitted against each other by fans because Hailey married Selena's ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

Justin and Selena dated on and off for eight years. During their breaks, he was linked to Hailey and Sofia Richie, among several others. However, after reconciling for the last time in late 2017, they called it quits by March of the following year, around the same time Justin rekindled his romance with Hailey, whom he married in 2018.

Selena's fans have criticized the married couple`s relationship and called into question its timing. At the event, when photographer Tyrell Hampton posted the photo of Selena and Hailey hugging on Instagram, the comments section was full of people who were shocked by the friendship, those who didn`t believe the reconciliation to be real, and those who think it`s time to leave them alone and move on, reported Fox News.

The picture was posted only a few weeks after Hailey was on an interview where she spoke about her relationship with Justin and how she deals with all the hate that comes her way with people claiming she stole Justin from Selena."Fans wish he ended up with someone else, and that`s fine. You can wish that all you want, but that`s just not the case," Hailey said.

As per Fox News, when it comes to her relationship with Gomez, she explained there is nothing but love between the two of them and that they don`t "owe anybody anything except respect." (With inputs from ANI)