Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco: A look at couple's dreamy love story, from studio friends to soulmates

Selena Gomez celebrated her happily-ever-after by marrying music producer Benny Blanco in a dreamy ceremony on September 27, 2025. What began as a friendship in the studio years ago has now blossomed into a lifelong partnership, sealed with love, music, and family.

From friendship to forever love

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s love story is one of patience, trust, and perfect timing. The two first crossed paths in the music world back in the mid-2010s, collaborating on chart-topping tracks. For years, they maintained a close friendship, often praising each other’s talent and creativity.

By 2023, that strong foundation quietly grew into romance. Selena confirmed their relationship later that year, and fans immediately noticed how content and grounded she looked with Benny by her side. Their bond continued to strengthen, and in December 2024, Benny proposed. Selena’s sparkling engagement ring became a hot topic, but more than the ring, it was their genuine affection that won hearts worldwide.

Dreamy wedding celebration

On September 27, 2025, the couple finally said 'I do' in Santa Barbara. The ceremony was intimate yet star-studded, attended by close family, friends, and fellow artists. Selena stunned in a custom Ralph Lauren satin gown with a halter neckline, while Benny chose a timeless black tuxedo.

The wedding décor reflected their personalities; elegant yet warm, with soft lights, romantic flowers, and music that spoke to their shared journey. Selena shared dreamy pictures on Instagram with the caption '9.27.25,' instantly going viral and melting fans’ hearts.

For Selena, who has been open about her struggles in life and love, this union marks a new chapter of happiness. With Benny by her side, she has found not only a partner in music but also a partner in life.