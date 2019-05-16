Selena Gomez makes her Cannes debut in a white Louis Vuitton ensemble and 88 Carat Bulgari diamond necklace

Selena goes ultra-glam for her 2019 Cannes debut

Singer-actor Selena Gomez was spotted making her first-ever appearance at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. According to Eonline, the 26-year old was shining bright on the red carpet in her Louis Vuitton white leather satin bodice with a high-slit skirt. She accessorised her look with a white buckle-belt and BVLGARI's white gold neck piece.

Gomez took to Instagram and shared a few selfies before hitting the glittering event. "Hi Cannes...you're very pretty," she captioned her post. Selena's makeup artist Hung Vanngo did an impeccably good job by giving her an ultra-glam look. He went with classics, giving her scarlet red lips, dramatic cat-eye with shimmery silver eye shadow.

Her complete glam look was almost similar to her 2015 Met Gala get up, where she was spotted in a white Vera Wang costume and red lips and bold eye makeup. Earlier, E! News had confirmed in October that Selena had entered a treatment facility to take help for her ongoing mental issues related to anxiety and depression. The 'Heart Want What It Wants' singer also underwent a kidney transplant last year.