Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco publicly confirmed their relationship in December 2023, although they had been together privately for six months before making it official.

Music producer Benny Blanco and actress-singer Selena Gomez spent a fun and romantic weekend together at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The couple, who have been dating for some time, enjoyed the theme park's attractions with a touch of Disney magic.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, Blanco, shared an adorable photo where the two are seen cozying up on the Radiator Springs Racers ride, a popular attraction from Disney's Cars movie. Both are dressed in hoodies, and Gomez can be seen pulling down her medical mask to kiss Blanco through his mask.





Gomez and Blanco publicly confirmed their relationship in December 2023, although they had been together privately for six months before making it official, according to People magazine. Since then, the couple has shared affectionate moments on social media, showcasing their bond through heartfelt posts.

They have also been seen together at various public events, including the Golden Globes, Primetime Emmys, and courtside at a basketball game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers in April.

During an earlier interview reported by People magazine, Blanco hinted at the possibility of marriage, describing Gomez as his best friend and expressing admiration for their relationship. "When I look at her, I'm always just like, I don't know a world where it could be better than this," Blanco shared, reflecting on their connection.

