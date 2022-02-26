Selena Gomez breaks silence on feud rumours with her ex The Weeknd's new flame Simi Khadra

After several media reports claimed that there was a possible feud between Selena Gomez and her ex The Weekend's new ladylove Simi Khadra, Gomez shut down all rumours with a single social media post. Selena Gomez clarified that there is no heat between her and her ex The Weeknd's new ladylove Simi Khadra.

Gomez shared a fun picture on Instagram of the three pals hanging out. "Since 2013," she captioned the photo of herself, Simi and Haya Khadra, shutting down social media buzz of possible tension over her ex. This comes days after The Weeknd was spotted kissing Simi Khadra (from DJ sister duo Simi and Haze).

Over the weekend, the 'Blinding Lights' singer was seen locking lips with Khadra, 29, while celebrating his 32nd birthday in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, however, a source told People Magazine that the pair were not yet officially in a relationship. "He's dating and is not in a committed relationship with anyone," the source said.

Gomez, 29, and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) dated from January to October 2017 following his on-again-off-again relationship with supermodel Bella Hadid, who Khadra is believed to be friends with.

Following their split, Gomez sang her ex's praises, telling Billboard she and The Weeknd were still close despite the breakup. "Something that I'm really proud of is that there's such a true friendship (between me and The Weeknd)," she told the outlet. "I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring (for each other), and that was pretty remarkable for me."

