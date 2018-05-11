See Pic: Avengers Infinity War actor Chirs Hemsworth shares stunning image of him surfing

The actor shared the images on Instagram

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth on Friday shared a picture of him surfing in what he says is the best wave pool on the planet.

"Lucky enough to surf the best wave pool on the planet , big thanks to @kellyslater @wsl for the opportunity !! #wslsurfranch @toddglaser," the Australian said on Instagram.

Hemsworth is an avid surfer and has been trying to teach his children how to surf.

The Avengers: Infinity War actor missed some promotional appearances for the film because of a surfing accident in Canada, which he documented on Instagram."I was just surfing and has a disagreement with my board and a rock and it was kind of a little heavy for a minute, but I'm good. It wasn't anything serious," he said in an interview.

Hemsworth's performance as Thor was appreciated by fans and critics alike, particularly the scene where he is seen bantering with Chris Pratt's Star Lord.

The Guardians of the Galaxy are particularly taken in by Thor, with Drax saying he looks like a ‘pirate who mated with an angel’ and Gamora actually massaging his muscles, to Peter Quill’s obvious chagrin.

Instagram: Chris Hemsworth

This leads Star-Lord to get into a bizarre size-measuring contest with Thor where he makes his voice deeper to appear more mature, much to the amusement of the rest of the Guardians.

The movie's filmmakers, however, feel that Thor who’s responsible for the fact that Thanos manages to end half the universe.

In the last scene, once Thanos gets all six Infinity Stones, Thor attacks him with Stormbreaker. However, instead of going for the head, Thor hits Thanos on the chest which lets Thanos still snap his finger.

Director Joe Russo said on a podcast: “I would argue that the fan base could be equally upset with Thor, who chose to throw that axe into Thanos chest and not his head. Because he wanted to tell Thanos that he got his revenge... Had he gone for a kill shot, that snap would not have happened. These are choices that characters who are feeling immense pain make and hopefully, the audience can learn to empathize with those characters because they can grow through stories. Stories can teach us things and that we should try to see every choice from the perspective of the character that made the choice."