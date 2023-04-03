Search icon
Secret Invasion trailer: Nick Fury is back for 'one last fight', joins Emilia Clarke to fight shape-shifters in MCU show

Marvel Studio releases trailer of new MCU show Secret Invasion which showcases Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury who is back for 'one last fight'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

Secret Invasion trailer: Nick Fury is back for 'one last fight', joins Emilia Clarke to fight shape-shifters in MCU show
Marvel's Secret Invasion

Marvel Studios recently released a trailer of Marvel’s Secret Invasion which shows Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury returning back to earth for ‘one last fight’ against the shapeshifters who threaten to take over the world.

On Monday, Marvel Entertainment shared the intense new trailer of the MCU show Secret Invasion, and fans can’t keep calm. The series will stream on Disney+ from June 21. The show introduces some new faces to the Marvel universe like Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir who is going to play the villain in the show. The Original show also stars Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes (War Machine), and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos.

The synopsis further gives a detailed view of what the show will offer to the fans as it read, “In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth, Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

The netizens were amazed to see the intense trailer and filled the comment section with praises. One of the comments read, “This what the MCU needs, the tone is serious and consistent through every trailer.” Another fan commented, “This is giving me very strong Captain America Winter Soldier vibes. The political intrigue, the gritty action. It looks amazing.” Another comment read, “the trailer sends a chill down my spine. We need a serious tone like this in every MCU project. The new look on Nick Furry is so badass yet hilarious at the same time.”

Marvel’s Secret Invasion is created by Kyle Bradsheet and the series will include six episodes. The series is all set to release on Disney+ on June 21, 2023.

Read Jr NTR in MCU? RRR star meets top Marvel Studios executive in US after expressing desire to feature in Marvel film

 

