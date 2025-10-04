Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced for 50 months imprisonment for..., Hip-hop star breaks down, admits getting 'lost in drugs'

Sean Diddy was sentenced on Friday in Manhattan court by an Indian-origin judge, Arun Subramanian, on two counts of transporting women for prostitution.⁠ ⁠

On Friday, rap and fashion mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs was sentenced to four years in prison, along with $50000 fine and a five-year supervised release after being found guilty this summer on two counts of transporting women for prostitution.⁠ Diddy was found guilty of violating the Mann Act, which involves the transportation of individuals for the purpose of prostitution, by the Indian-origin judge, Arun Subramanium, in the federal court of Manhattan, New York.

The sentencing came after an entire day filled with dramatic moments and emotional statements from Combs. Before Judge Arun Subramanian read out his sentence, the grey-haired music mogul, wearing a simple white sweater, stood in the middle of the courtroom, apologised to the two women he allegedly abused. Diddy choked up as he spoke about not being there for his seven children, burst into tears as he apologised to his mother, turning to her in the lower courtroom gallery as her grandchildren looked on.

Sean Diddy on his imprisonment

“I can’t change the past, but I can change the future. I ask your honour for mercy. I beg your honour for mercy, to be a father again, a son again, and be a leader in my community again and get the help I desperately need,” Combs said. In a letter submitted by himself to the court, Combs said, "I want to apologise and say how sincerely sorry I am for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others by my conduct. I take full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs. This has been the hardest 2 years of my life, and I have no one to blame for my current reality and situation but myself...I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness."

A sketch of Combs addressing Judge Arun Subramanian before the sentence was announced (Reuters)

Judge Arun Subramanium on the sentencing of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

After announcing the sentence, Arun Subramanium said, "A significant sentence is required to deter. You say you're sorry and you won't do it again. Exploitation and violence against women must be met with real accountability to promote respect for the law.⁠"⁠

About Sean 'Diddy' Combs sexual assault case

Combs was accused of racketeering, two sex-trafficking counts and two counts of transportation for prostitution. The charges centred on his conduct with ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, and an anonymous victim known as "Jane" who testified in the trial. Ultimately, Combs was found guilty by the jury of transporting Ms Ventura and "Jane" to places where they would participate in sex acts and prostitution. The sentencing came after Combs' eight-week trial that was started in May, during which he was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges that could have carried a life sentence.⁠ For the unversed, Combs has already served 14 months at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre.