Scarlett Johansson is yet another 'marvel' in 'Black Widow' teaser trailer

The long wait is finally over! Marvel Cinematic Universe has, at last, unveiled the teaser trailer of the much-awaited MCU character film - Black Widow. Scarlett Johansson is back and kicking as the much-loved character in Marvel's Avengers franchise.

Stunning visuals, on-point emotions, and some kick-ass action, even literally, account for the latest teaser of Black Widow. The teaser introduces to a new world - the journey from where Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson, turned into the agent of SHIELD, Black Widow. As boring as that might sound, the teaser gives us a sneak-peek of the high-octane action paired with some stunning visuals that get registered in your mind.

Romanoff's family members sure appear to be an inspiration for Black Widow. While her father was once a superhero and believes he is still so, the mighty one who can fight the world, Natasha also comes face-to-face with her sister, but not without some sure-shot drama, which for the family means kicking ass, as literally as it gets.

There is no way that you can miss Scarlette Johansson's marvel in the Black Widow teaser trailer, here:

Black Widow, also starring David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz in lead roles, is slated for May 1, 2020 release in USA. The movie will also hit Indian screens on April 30, 2020. It will be dubbed from original (English) into Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.