Saw X trailer: Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer aka Jigsaw with his deadliest traps, gruesome game of death

After a gap of 13 years, Tobin Bell returns as the infamous, psychopath, killer Jigsaw aka John Kramer in the tenth instalment of the popular horror franchise- Saw

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 05:36 PM IST

The much-celebrated horror franchise, Saw is back with another instalment, Saw X, and it also marks the return of fans' favourite John Kramer, aka The Jigsaw (played by Tobin Bell). Makers of the 10th instalment of the horror franchise Saw unveiled the film’s first official trailer on Saturday. Titled Saw X, John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back in this film, which is the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s final games. 

Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. The movie marks the return of Tobin in the series after 13 years. His last outing with Saw was the 2010 film Saw 3D. Apart from Jigsaw, the movie also marks the return of another popular character Amanda Young (played by Shawnee Smith).

Watch the trailer

The infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged and ingenious traps, as per Deadline, a US-based media outlet. Helmed by Kevin Greutert, the film stars Synnove Macody Lund, Steven Brand and Michael Beach, as well as the billion-dollar horror franchise’s Jigsaw Killer, Tobin Bell.

 The 10th instalment of the franchise was shot in Mexico City with local talent, including Renata Vaca (Midnight Family), Paulette Hernandez (Crown of Tears), Joshua Okamoto (VGLY) and Octavio Hinojosa (How to Survive Being Single), reported Deadline. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 29, having been moved up from October 29. 

(With inputs from ANI)

