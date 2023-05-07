'Saturday done right': Priyanka Chopra spends weekend at New Jersey, shops with daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra busy shopping with Malti Marie

After hectic Citadel promotions and multiple public appearances, including Met Gala, and Love Again premiere. Priyanka Chopra has decided to spend her weekend with the family. The actress is in New Jersey and spending quality time with her daughter, Malti Marie.

On Sunday, the actress dropped a carousel post from her 'shopping time' with Malti. Priyanka shared the photos with the caption, "Saturday done right." In one of the photos, Priyanka and Malti were busy exploring a stuffed turtle toy in a huge toy store. Other photos captured Malti having a fun time with her friends and cousins at her home. Malti wore a cute pink and white dress, with gold earrings. While Priyanka was dressed in grey casual and a white cap.

Here's the post

Soon after Priyanka shared the photo, several of her fans reacted to the photo and called Chopra a doting mother. An internet user wrote, "In sec pic i noticed indian things. Lots of love Malti baby." Another internet user wrote, "So sweet! Cousins playing together!" A netizen wrote, "So cute ! Love seeing your fam photos." Another netizen wrote, "Lots of love to Maltimarie."

Priyanka's latest action thriller web series, Citadel has garnered universal acclaim. The first three episodes of the web series, backed by Russo Brothers have impressed the masses and critics. India's reputed businessman, Mahindra and Mahindra group chairman, Anand Mahindra is mighty impressed with Priyanka Chopra's performance in her latest-released international web series, Citadel. Calling her a "fauji brat, " Mahindra said she puts most male action heroes in the shade.

Anand tweeted: "Caught the first episodes of Citadel over the weekend. I was left unmoved by the typical Russo brothers OTT plot but seeing @priyankachopra as an action hero was a revelation. She puts most of our male action heroes in the shade." He added, "Fauji brats are famous for being ambitious & adaptive & she fits that bill. You have to hand it to her: she is clearly living life on her own terms & taking on the world, one step at a time. More power to her..." Priyanka's next film, Love Again will release in cinemas on May 12.