Samuel L Jackson caught liking porn on Twitter, fans remind him his 'likes' are public: 'What are you doing bro'

Samuel L Jackson's public gaffe was caught by his Twitter followers

Samuel L Jackson marked his 74th birthday this past week in a rather dubious fashion. The actor, best known for playing Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shocked fans when they noticed he was liking several sexually explicit videos and posts on Twitter. Fans alerted the actor that his activity, which included endorsing several hardcore porn clips, was public. The incident sparked a memefest and led to Jackson trending on Twitter all through Thursday.

Samuel L Jackson is a celebrated actor who has appeared in a number of critically-acclaimed and successful films over a long career. On Wednesday, as he turned 74, many Twitter users noted that not only was the actor active on the platform but was liking a number of tweets showing hardcore pornographic videos. Many fans deduced that the actor hadn’t probably figured out that on Twitter, likes are public and everyone was able to see them on his profile. On being alerted, Jackson quickly unliked those tweets.

But by then, the damage had been done. Many made fun of the actor for liking porn on Twitter while others criticized the trolls for making a big deal out of his ignorance. “Samuel l Jackson liking porn on main on his 74th birthday is the funniest thing you can do when you reach that age tbh,” tweeted one user. Another wrote, “On this @SamuelLJackson thing: 1 - who actually likes porn vids on Twitter? That’s mad. 2 - who checks what people are liking on Twitter? That’s mad. Everyone is mad.”

Apart from Marvel films, Samuel L Jackson has appeared in films like Pulp Fiction, Die Hard With a Vengeance, Unbreakable, Snakes on a Plane, Kong Skull Island, Shaft, as well as the Star Wars orequel trilogy. In March this year, he was given an Academy Honorary Award for being “a cultural icon whose dynamic work has resonated across genres and generations and audiences worldwide.” He will be next seen in MCU’s web series Secret Invasion.