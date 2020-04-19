Sam Smith says they 'definitely' had coronavirus, went into isolation prior to lockdown in US

Headlines

Meet IAS Saloni Verma, who cracked UPSC without coaching, secured AIR...

Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar surprises Parineeti Chopra with 'keemti' gift for her special day

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hits Meghalaya, tremors felt in Assam, parts of northeast

PM Modi slams opposition, says parties have 'anti-development' attitude

Virat Kohli flies back to Mumbai from Guwahati due to personal emergency: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS Saloni Verma, who cracked UPSC without coaching, secured AIR...

Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar surprises Parineeti Chopra with 'keemti' gift for her special day

Rajasthan: PM Modi Attacks Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government In Chittorgarh Rally

Who are the Indian cricketers from the 2019 World Cup squad that don’t feature in the 2023 edition?

8 yoga poses for weight loss

Indian bowlers with the most wickets in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Rajasthan: PM Modi Attacks Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government In Chittorgarh Rally

EP 5: Ben Stokes | Players to watch out for in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | World Cup 2023

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos goes viral

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali claims he cheated on Sangeeta Bijlani with her: 'Caught him red-handed at...'

Navya Nanda Naveli makes debut at Paris Fashion Week in sexy red off-shoulder dress: Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kendall Jenner dance together at Paris Fashion Week, video goes viral: Watch

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Sam Smith says they 'definitely' had coronavirus, went into isolation prior to lockdown in US

Oscar-winning singer Sam said that their sister was also showing symptoms for COVID-19 before the lockdown was implemented in the US.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 19, 2020, 05:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Singer Sam Smith said that weeks before the lockdown was implemented in the United States, they were convinced that they had coronavirus and went into self-isolation in their Los Angeles home. Oscar-winning singer Sam said that their sister was also showing symptoms for COVID-19 before the lockdown was implemented in the US.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Sam said, "I didn’t get tested but I know I have it, 100% have it. I’m just going to assume that I did because everything I’ve read completely pointed to that. So yeah, I think I had it. And then as soon as I had it, my sister five days after me started getting the same symptoms who are living with me."

They further said that their family went into self-isolation for three weeks as were the guidelines from the government. "It was clear. Because I’ve got an older nan and stuff, so we didn’t want to risk anything. I got it about two weeks before the UK hit. Well, I think I got it. I don’t 100 percent know, but I got it and then as everyone was kind of really on lockdown, that’s when I got over it, luckily," they added. 

Sam had also previously shared a post on Instagram during their self-isolation, suggesting that they were going through the various stages of "quarantine meltdown". "You know me, I’m always sharing all of my feelings all the time and trying to be as human as possible but sometimes maybe people can read it wrong but that wasn’t meaning it in a malicious or nasty way, I was just trying to be myself," they said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS Radhika Jha, DU alumnus who once worked in Tata Group, cracked UPSC with AIR...

Chhattisgarh: Authorities establish ‘Hamar Flix’ studio at village with 1100 YouTubers

Meet IAS Tukaram Mundhe, who got transferred 19 times in his 18 year career

1st marriage anniversary: IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares unseen pics from their wedding; see here

Man fakes his own kidnapping in desperate attempt to conceal his affair, faces legal consequences

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE