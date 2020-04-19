Sam Smith says they 'definitely' had coronavirus, went into isolation prior to lockdown in US

Oscar-winning singer Sam said that their sister was also showing symptoms for COVID-19 before the lockdown was implemented in the US.

Singer Sam Smith said that weeks before the lockdown was implemented in the United States, they were convinced that they had coronavirus and went into self-isolation in their Los Angeles home. Oscar-winning singer Sam said that their sister was also showing symptoms for COVID-19 before the lockdown was implemented in the US.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Sam said, "I didn’t get tested but I know I have it, 100% have it. I’m just going to assume that I did because everything I’ve read completely pointed to that. So yeah, I think I had it. And then as soon as I had it, my sister five days after me started getting the same symptoms who are living with me."

They further said that their family went into self-isolation for three weeks as were the guidelines from the government. "It was clear. Because I’ve got an older nan and stuff, so we didn’t want to risk anything. I got it about two weeks before the UK hit. Well, I think I got it. I don’t 100 percent know, but I got it and then as everyone was kind of really on lockdown, that’s when I got over it, luckily," they added.

Sam had also previously shared a post on Instagram during their self-isolation, suggesting that they were going through the various stages of "quarantine meltdown". "You know me, I’m always sharing all of my feelings all the time and trying to be as human as possible but sometimes maybe people can read it wrong but that wasn’t meaning it in a malicious or nasty way, I was just trying to be myself," they said.