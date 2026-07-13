Sam Neill, Jurassic Park star, dies at 78; family confirms his 'sudden, unexpected loss'

Sam Neill achieved global fame as Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park (1993), a role he reprised in Jurassic Park III (2001) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022). His other popular films and shows include The Hunt For Red October, Peaky Blinders, Merlin, The Piano, and My Brilliant Career.

Sam Neill, best known for his iconic role of Dr. Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park film franchise, has passed away at the age of 78 years in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, July 13. Over a career spanning more than five decades, the New Zealand-born actor established himself as one of the most versatile actors in international cinema. His family confirmed his "sudden and unexpected loss" with a statement shared on the actor's Instagram handle.

The statement read, "It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss."

In March 2023, Neill revealed that he had been undergoing chemotherapy since March 2022 after being diagnosed with stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a type of blood cancer. In April 2026, the actor shared that, after his chemotherapy had stopped working, he underwent CAR T-cell therapy as part of an Australian clinical trial, and became cancer-free.

Sam Neill rose to prominence with brilliant performances in films such as My Brilliant Career (1979), Dead Calm (1989), The Hunt For Red October (1990), and The Piano (1993) but achieved global fame as Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park (1993) and Jurassic Park III (2001). He also built a strong television career with notable roles in Reilly: Ace Of Spies (1983), Merlin (1998), and Peaky Blinders (2013). Sam Neill returned as his beloved character, Dr Alan Grant, in Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

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