FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Sam Neill death: Anupam Kher pens emotional tribute for Jurassic Park actor, calls him 'extraordinary artist, wonderful gentleman'

Sam Neill death: Anupam Kher pens emotional tribute for Jurassic Park actor

Anmol Pushjai Goel: The Sociologist-Entrepreneur Rethinking How India Adopts AI

Anmol Pushjai Goel: The Sociologist-Entrepreneur Rethinking How India Adopts AI

Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge: Trump, Starmer, Macron, Meloni and more on hit list

Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge: Trump, Starmer, Macron, on hit list

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka

From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026

Latest NewsHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Sam Neill, Jurassic Park star, dies at 78; family confirms his 'sudden, unexpected loss'

Sam Neill achieved global fame as Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park (1993), a role he reprised in Jurassic Park III (2001) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022). His other popular films and shows include The Hunt For Red October, Peaky Blinders, Merlin, The Piano, and My Brilliant Career.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 02:40 PM IST

Sam Neill, Jurassic Park star, dies at 78; family confirms his 'sudden, unexpected loss'
Sam Neill in Jurassic Park
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sam Neill, best known for his iconic role of Dr. Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park film franchise, has passed away at the age of 78 years in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, July 13. Over a career spanning more than five decades, the New Zealand-born actor established himself as one of the most versatile actors in international cinema. His family confirmed his "sudden and unexpected loss" with a statement shared on the actor's Instagram handle.

The statement read, "It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss."

In March 2023, Neill revealed that he had been undergoing chemotherapy since March 2022 after being diagnosed with stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a type of blood cancer. In April 2026, the actor shared that, after his chemotherapy had stopped working, he underwent CAR T-cell therapy as part of an Australian clinical trial, and became cancer-free.

Sam Neill rose to prominence with brilliant performances in films such as My Brilliant Career (1979), Dead Calm (1989), The Hunt For Red October (1990), and The Piano (1993) but achieved global fame as Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park (1993) and Jurassic Park III (2001). He also built a strong television career with notable roles in Reilly: Ace Of Spies (1983), Merlin (1998), and Peaky Blinders (2013). Sam Neill returned as his beloved character, Dr Alan Grant, in Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

READ | Michael box office: Jaafar Jackson-starrer scripts history, becomes first biopic ever to earn $1 billion worldwide

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sam Neill death: Anupam Kher pens emotional tribute for Jurassic Park actor, calls him 'extraordinary artist, wonderful gentleman'
Sam Neill death: Anupam Kher pens emotional tribute for Jurassic Park actor
Anmol Pushjai Goel: The Sociologist-Entrepreneur Rethinking How India Adopts AI
Anmol Pushjai Goel: The Sociologist-Entrepreneur Rethinking How India Adopts AI
Inside the Engineering of Large-Scale Telemetry Systems in Software
Inside the Engineering of Large-Scale Telemetry Systems in Software
Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge: Trump, Starmer, Macron, Meloni and more on hit list
Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge: Trump, Starmer, Macron, on hit list
Sanjay Manjrekar slams BCCI after T20I series loss vs England: 'Don't sack Gambhir, sack those behind IPL pitches'
Sanjay Manjrekar slams BCCI after T20I series loss vs England
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement