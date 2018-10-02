Sam Claflin joins cast of 'Charlie's Angels' reboot

Actor Sam Claffin has joined the cast of Sony's Charlie's Angels reboot.

Claflin is re-teaming with his Hunger Games co-star Elizabeth Banks, who is directing and starring as one of the Bosley characters.

Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou will play the other two Bosleys.

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska will play the Angels.

The new draft of the script is written by Jay Basu and Banks, based on earlier versions by Craig Mazin and Semi Chellas.

The movie, scheduled to be released on September 27 2019, will focus on the next generation of Angels working for the mysterious Charlie.

The Townsend Agency has become big and gone global, providing security and intelligence services to a wide variety of private clients.