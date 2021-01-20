Salma Hayek keeps calm and meditates in a black bikini, photos inside

Hollywood diva Salma Hayek looked every inch stunning flaunting her hourglass body in a black bikini.

Hayek on Tuesday posted two photos on her Instagram page killing it in two-piece swimwear. The first photo features the 54-year-old diva sitting in water on a beach while in the second photo she is seen doing the yoga pose Sukhasana at the same spot. She completed her look with red-tinted lips.

"We need to keep our cool. Hay que mantener la calma #instamood #calm," she wrote as the caption for the picture, which currently has over 1.8 million likes.

Check out the photo below:

Salma recently crossed 17 million followers on her Instagram page and treated fans with her beautiful photos. The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a green waist cutouts dress with a plunging and a keyhole necklike. She wrote, "17 million, millones, milioni, milhões... !! #love #grateful #17 #green."

Salma will next be seen in The Eternals, which also stars Angelina Jolie, Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee.

The film is about beings with superpowers called The Celestials, and their villainous adversaries, The Deviants, in a war set millions of years ago.

The Eternals is directed by Chloé Zhao and produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The much-anticipated film is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 5, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

(Inputs from IANS)