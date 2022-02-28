SAG Awards 2022 Complete list of winners: Will Smith, Jessica Chastain win top acting honours

Actors Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, and the film `CODA` took home the highest honours at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held this year at the Santa Monica Barker Hangar. During the ceremony, Kate Winslet presented cine-icon Helen Mirren with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.

`CODA` took home the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. It was competing against movies such as `Belfast`, `Don`t Look Up`, `House Of Gucci` and `King Richard`. Will Smith and Jessica Chastain were named in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for `King Richard` and `The Eyes Of Tammy Faye` respectively.

For the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, actor Michael Keaton`s performance for `Dopesick` was recognised. While Kate Winslet bagged the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for `Mare of Easttown`. `Succeession` beat `The Handmaid`s Tale`, `The Morning Show`, `Squid Game` and `Yellowstone` in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category.

`Squid Game` stars Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-Jae were named in the Outstanding Performance by a Female and Male Actor in a Drama Series section. Sports comedy drama show `Ted Lasso` took home the award for best comedy series ensemble at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday. It`s main lead Jason Sudeikis was named Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor in a Comedy Series. For the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, Jean Smart for `Hacks` took home the honour, beating names such as Elle Fanning, Sandra Oh, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham.

Hollywood actress Ariana DeBose took home the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for `West Side Story` at the 2022 SAG Awards. She was nominated alongside Caitriona Balfe, Cate Blanchett, Kirsten Dunst and Ruth Negga. The award marked DeBose`s first nomination and win.

`CODA` star Troy Kotsur made history at Sunday`s SAG Awards, becoming the first deaf actor in the history of the award show to be feted with an individual prize. He prevailed in the category of Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, beating the likes of Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Jared Leto and Kodi Smit-McPhee, also winning out tonight as part of the film`s ensemble, when it scored its own historic prize

Daniel Craig-starrer `No Time To Die` was feted with the Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture. It was nominated alongside `Black Widow`, `Dune`, `The Matrix Resurrections`, and `Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings`. Contending alongside shows such as `Cobra Kai`, `The Falcon and the Winter Soldier`, `Loki` and `Mare of Easttown`, Netflix`s `Squid Game` won the Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series.



