Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool 3' confirmed, to be MCU's first R-rated film

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed Ryan Reynolds starrer 'Deadpool 3', confirming that the sequel will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Ryan Reynolds, who plays a foul-mouthed mercenary will join the MCU and will be keeping his R-rating. A photo of an article was shared by Ryan Reynolds himself on Instagram.

He wrote, "First order of business: Find the guy who killed Bambi’s mom. #Deadpool3."

Elaborating on the film, Feige told Collider that sisters Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux are hard at work on the script with Reynolds overseeing, but Deadpool 3 filming won't begin until 2022 at the earliest.

He was quoted as saying, "It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now… It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We've got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Ryan Reynolds, who wore the red-and-black mask for Deadpool 1 and 2 under Fox, had a tongue-in-cheek response to the news of Deadpool joining the MCU.

"Full disclosure: I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2," Reynolds tweeted, explaining how he convinced Disney to let an R-rated franchise join the house. Deadpool 3 is set to be the MCU's first R-rated movie.

In other news, WandaVision is all set to premiere on Disney+ on January 15th. Feige also dished details about the upcoming Secret Invasion series and revealed that shows like Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will have longer episodes than some other Disney+ Marvel shows.