Ryan Reynolds celebrates sixth anniversary of 'Deadpool' with throwback pics

Popular Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds celebrated the sixth anniversary of his American superhero film 'Deadpool' by sharing some behind-the-scenes pictures from the film sets. Released on February 12, 2016, the film also marked the directorial debut of famous visual effects artist Tim Miller who has designed title sequences for films like 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' and 'Thor: The Dark World'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Reynolds uploaded some fun throwback photos with the caption "Six years today. Iron Anniversary. (double swords emoji) #Deadpool1". The actor first appeared as Wade Wilson/Deadpool in 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' in 2009. After his solo outing six years back, he also starred in the sequel of the film 'Deadpool 2' in 2018.

Made on a low budget of $58 million, 'Deadpool' was a blockbuster success earning more than $780 million at the box office. The film's idiosyncratic approach with rib-tickling humour and unconventional narrative choices such as breaking the fourth wall were hugely appreciated by the masses.

A third film is currently being developed by Marvel Studios after the global giant Disney acquired 21st Century Fox bringing film franchises such as 'X-Men', 'Fantatic Four' and 'Deadpool' under Marvel's control. It is hugely speculated that Ryan Reynolds will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the yet-untitled Deadpool 3.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds was last seen in 'Red Notice' alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Ryan featured as a global art thief in the action-comedy film that started streaming in November 2021. Made on a budget of $200 million, it is the costliest Netflix film to date and also, the most-watched film within 28 days of its release on the streaming platform. Ryan's next film 'The Adam Project' is also a Netflix release. The science fiction film will be available to stream on the OTT giant from March 11, 2022.