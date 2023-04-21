Search icon
Rust, film in which Alec Baldwin gun tragedy occurred, to resume filming after reboot

Alec Baldwin-starrer film Rust, which became infamous after the death of cinematographer Hayla Hutchins in an on-set shooting accident, is set to resume production.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

Alec Baldwin in Rust

Rust, the Hollywood film, which saw production being halted after a fatal on-set shooting in 2021, could resume filming soon. A representative of the film informed in a statement that shoot could resume in Montana soon. In October 2021, a cinematographer on the film died after a shooting incident during a rehearsal with actor Alec Baldwin.

The Western will resume filming at Yellowstone Film Ranch in the American state of Montana from Thursday. According to ABC News, Melina Spadone, an attorney for Rust Movie Productions, said in a statement, “The production will continue to utilize union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition. Live ammunition is -- and always was -- prohibited on set.”

Reports have also said that the film is being rebooted. An AP report states that Alec Baldwin ‘will continue his involvement as an actor and co-producer’.

In October 2021, during the original production of the film in New Mexico, cinematographer Hayla Hutchins was struck by a live bullet from a gun that Baldwin was holding. While Hutchins died, director Joel Souza suffered a non-life-threatening injury. Halyna Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, is taking over as executive producer of the film as per reports.

The production company finalised a settlement last month with New Mexico workplace safety regulars over violations. The company agreed to a $100,000 fine to resolve a safety review that detailed complaints and misfires on set before cinematographer Hutchins was shot and killed.

On Thursday, charges of manslaughter against Alec Baldwin were dropped by the prosecutors investigating the case. IANS reported that the prosecutors, Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, said that the investigation remains "active and ongoing," and that charges could be refiled later on. Baldwin’s lawyers said in their own statement that they were pleased with the outcome.

