English comedian and actor Rusell Brand broke the silence over the charges of rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault in a video.

Actor-comedian Russell Brand on Friday evening posted a video denying charges of rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault that have been brought against him by London's Metropolitan Police. 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' star admitted that he was a "drug addict, sex addict and an imbecile" during his youth, but said he was never a rapist, as per Deadline.

"I've never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes," he told his social media followers on Friday in a short video.

Watch Russell Brand's statement

It follows London's Metropolitan Police charging Brand with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault. The charges relate to four separate women between 1999 and 2005. He is now due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on May 2, Deadline reported.

"I'm now gonna have the opportunity to defend these charges in court, and I'm incredibly grateful for that. In the meantime, you lot stay free," he added.

This statement appears to suggest that he is willing to cooperate with the legal proceedings. Brand has moved from Oxfordshire to Florida, sparking concerns that he may need to be extradited to face trial. To compel Brand to return home, the UK government's Home Office would need to make an extradition request to U.S. authorities.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)