Romance goes public? Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make first red carpet appearance as couple; watch

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau appeared together on the red carpet for the first time at the 2026 Tribeca Festival, drawing attention to their relationship.

Weeks after sparking dating rumours with a series of public outings, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have officially made their relationship red-carpet official. The couple attended the premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris at the 2026 Tribeca Festival, marking their first major public appearance together.

The singer and the former Canadian Prime Minister arrived side by side and happily posed for photographs, quickly becoming one of the biggest talking points of the event. While the evening was meant to celebrate Katy's new concert film, much of the spotlight remained on the couple's appearance together.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau arriving for the world premiere of 'The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris' at Tribeca Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/YyTET78cLQ — Katy Access (@accesskatyperry) June 9, 2026

For the occasion, Katy chose a vintage white Lanvin gown from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 1987 collection. The outfit featured a halter-style neckline and floral detailing around the neck and waist, giving the look a soft and romantic feel.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau together at the red carpet of Tribeca Festival. pic.twitter.com/YvUZEldVtv June 9, 2026

The flowing dress was designed with gentle pleats and a draped silhouette that added movement and elegance. Its fitted waist and floor-length design created a classic Grecian-inspired look that stood out on the red carpet.

Keeping her styling minimal, Katy accessorised with diamond and ruby jewellery. She completed the look with subtle makeup featuring glowing skin, soft eye makeup and a glossy pink lip colour. Her hair was styled in an elegant updo with a few loose strands framing her face.

Trudeau complemented her look in a classic black suit paired with a white shirt. His simple and polished outfit added to the sophisticated appearance of the couple as they made their relationship milestone public.

Their appearance quickly became one of the most discussed moments of the festival, with fans and photographers focusing as much on their relationship debut as on the premiere itself.