Headlines

Delhi: Man kills wife over going out for work, dump body in bathroom; arrested

DNA TV Show: Is the UN siding with Hamas over Israel after Gaza hospital bombing?

ICC World Cup 2023: PM Modi lauds India's win over Bangladesh, says 'team in great form'

Rocky actor Burt Young, passes away at 83, Sylvester Stallone mourns co-star's demise: 'You were an incredible man'

AUS vs PAK, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Pakistan Match 18

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi: Man kills wife over going out for work, dump body in bathroom; arrested

DNA TV Show: Is the UN siding with Hamas over Israel after Gaza hospital bombing?

ICC World Cup 2023: PM Modi lauds India's win over Bangladesh, says 'team in great form'

10 best countries for remote work

6 Ayurvedic herbs to reduce belly fat

In pics: Confirmed Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestants

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Rocky actor Burt Young, passes away at 83, Sylvester Stallone mourns co-star's demise: 'You were an incredible man'

Mouni Roy drops cryptic hint about hosting Indian adaptation of Temptation Island: 'You don't know what...'

After The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma and Vipul Shah reunite for Bastar The Naxal Story, details inside

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Rocky actor Burt Young, passes away at 83, Sylvester Stallone mourns co-star's demise: 'You were an incredible man'

Burt Young's co-star, Sylvester Stallone mourned on his demise and penned a heartfelt note.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 10:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Burt Young, best known for his role in the boxing drama Rocky, has passed away. He was 83. The news of his demise was confirmed by his daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser to the New York Times. 

Burt's co-star and Rocky's leading star Sylvester Stallone mourned his demise. On Instagram, Stallone shared a photo from their movie Rocky, and wrote, "To my Dear Friend, BURT YOUNG, you were an incredible man and artist, I and the World will miss you very much...RIP." 

Here's the post

Young had worked in more than 160 film and television credits, including appearances in Chinatown and Once Upon a Time in America. He was also featured in films like The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight (1971) and Cinderella Liberty (1973), Deadline reported. However, it was his role in Sylvester Stallone-starrer Rocky that helped him garner the limelight.

He played Paulie, a butcher and brother of Adrian (Talia Shire), the latter who blossomed from a lonely introvert into Rocky’s girlfriend by the end of the show. He also introduced Rocky to the slabs of hanging beef that he used to train in an unusual adaptation of a heavy bag.

He also wrote and starred in Uncle Joe Shannon, (1978), the story of a jazz trumpeter whose life implodes before he finds redemption. Burt Young (an adopted name as an actor) was born on April 30, 1940, in Queens, N.Y. He began boxing when he was in the Marine Corps, and trained under legendary manager Cus D’Amato. He had a record of 17-1. Young is survived by a brother, Robert, and a grandson. His wife, Gloria, died in 1974.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who never made any product, became 18th richest Indian by selling items of other companies, his net worth is...

South India's biggest flop actor has cost producers Rs 500 crore, still a superstar; not Ravi Teja, Vijay, Ajith, Chiru

Jr NTR inducted into actors branch at the Academy, fans call him 'pride of India'

What is Blue Aadhaar card? Know its importance, how to apply

Why Shakib Al Hasan is not playing in World Cup match against India? Bangladesh stand-in captain explains

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE