Rock 'n' Roll legend Little Richards dies of bone cancer

Little Richards, who was one of the strongest pillars of 'Rock n Roll', passed away on Saturday. The 87-year-old's son Danny Jones Penniman confirmed the news to Rolling Stone. According to Richards' lawyer Bill Sobel, the legend died of bone cancer.

Little Richards had inspired another legendary musician of today's generation, Elton John. "I’m more of a Little Richard stylist than a Jerry Lee Lewis, I think. Jerry Lee is a very intricate piano player and very skillful, but Little Richard is more of a pounder," John had told the website in an interview.

Not just Elton John, but even The Beatles went on to pay numerous tributes to Little Richards. They recorded 'Long Tall Sally' and own 'I'm Down' which is a paid tribute to Little Richard’s shredded-throat style.

Richards had once gone on to reveal that he was born in the slums and his father sold whiskey. Named Richard Wayne Penniman at birth, Little Richards was one of 12 children. Born on December 5th, 1932, in Macon, Georgia, he grew up around uncles who were preachers. Richards started singing in a church in his neighbourhood. His father wasn't supportive of his passion and termed him gay, resulting in the legend leaving his home at the age of 13.

Little Richards then moved in with a white family in Macon and continued his singing career. Once after performing in the Tick Tock club in Macon and winning the local talent show, he bagged his first record deal but his struggle did not end there. In 1956, he had to start washing dishes, which is when he sent his tapes to Specialty Records in Chicago (also writing 'Long Tall Sally' at the same time).

Co-incidentally 'Tutti Frutti', which he sent to the recording studio, became Little Richards' first hit at the age of 17. Soon enough, Little Richards was the next Elvis Presley. He put on make-up to look 'less-threatening' among the whites and would be accepted enough among them.

While he was making a career out of singles and albums, Little Richards also bagged early rock and roll movies like 'Don’t Knock the Rock' (1956) and 'The Girl Can’t Help It' (1957). The legend gave up his career in 1957 and came up with another album in 1959. By 1964, he returned back to rock. In 1973, he was also seen in the documentary 'Let The Good Times Roll'. It was believed that he took up marijuana and cocaine at that time.

In 1984, in his biopic, Little Richards stated homosexuality is contagious and not something people are born with. He also appeared in TV shows like Full House and Miami Vice in the 1980s, and bagged the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys in 1993. His last recording was for gospel singer Dottie Rambo in 2010. Based in Nashville, he performed occasionally. His last performance was in 2012, with an audience screaming for him and he screaming back, 'Oh you gonna make me scream like a white girl!'