Beware: AI is learning caste-based, communally-sensitive human biases in India, how can it be prevented?
AFCAT 2 Result 2025 released at afcat.cdac.in; get direct LINK here
Robert Redford, legendary actor, Oscar-winning director, activist, passes away at 89
Meet Deedy Das, who left Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg’s tech giants, then built Rs 1,93,75,18,00,000 startup, now made partner in...
Amid pregnancy rumours, Katrina Kaif's confession of absence of her father goes viral: 'When I have kids, I want them to..'
Israel to occupy Gaza City? Benjamin Netanyahu's forces launch massive operation, killing 68
NATO-like defence organisation of Muslim countries with Pakistan at centre? How can India handle this challenge?
Rupali Ganguly’s ethnic wardrobe inspiration on Navratri 2025: Take style cues from Anupamaa star to upgrade your fashion game
Meet Onkar Kanwar, who runs Apollo Tyres as chairman, becomes Team India's new jersey sponsor, his net worth is Rs...
UPI to become the new ATM, just scan and withdraw cash,; know how it works
HOLLYWOOD
As per the official statement, "Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved."
American actor, director, producer, and environmental activist Robert Redford, who was also known as godfather of independent film as founder of the Sundance Film Institute, has passed away at the age of 89. For the unversed, the charming actor with 'golden-boy' looks has also won Best Director Oscar for the path-breaking film Ordinary People. On September 16, Robert passed away in peace at his home. The official statement released by Cindi Berger, chief executive of the publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK said, "“Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved." The statement ended with a request, "He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy."