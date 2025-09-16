Robert Redford, legendary actor, Oscar-winning director, activist, passes away at 89

As per the official statement, "Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved."

American actor, director, producer, and environmental activist Robert Redford, who was also known as godfather of independent film as founder of the Sundance Film Institute, has passed away at the age of 89. For the unversed, the charming actor with 'golden-boy' looks has also won Best Director Oscar for the path-breaking film Ordinary People. On September 16, Robert passed away in peace at his home. The official statement released by Cindi Berger, chief executive of the publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK said, "“Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved." The statement ended with a request, "He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy."