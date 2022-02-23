Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and footballer Neymar grace 'The Batman' Paris premiere red carpet, see pics

Robbert Pattinson is ready to spread his bat wings high with 'The Batman,' and before the big release of the film, the team held a grand premiere in the city of love, Paris. The star-studded grand premiere was graced by the cast Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Matt Reeves(director), Dylan Clark (producer), and ace footballer Neymar.

Take a look at the pictures

Robbert looked dapper in a three-piece suit with an overcoat. Zoe killed the urban chic look by wearing the black leather jacket with eyewear to the embodiment. Neymar attended the big night wearing a cool Batman jacket, and he also posed in the famous Batmobile.

Here's Neymar in Batmobile

In a recent interview, Matt has revealed why he chose the 'Tenet' actor to portray the caped crusader in his film. While talking to the international men's magazine Esquire, Matt shared that he wanted a young actor in his version of the film and he chose Robert as the Batman after watching his performance in Safdie Brothers' crime-thriller film 'Good Time' (2017). He said, "In the process of writing the movie, I watched Good Time, and I thought, ‘Okay, he’s got an inner kind of rage that connects with this character and a dangerousness, and I can feel this desperation.’

Matt added that he had no idea if Pattinson would be interested to feature in 'The Batman'. He continued, "And I became dead-set on it being Rob. And I had no idea if Rob had any interest! Because, of course, he had done all of these indie movies after he established himself in Twilight.” The director also shared that when he met the actor and he read the script, they talked for a long time and then he realised that the actor himself is a huge Batman fan.

'The Batman' will hit big screens on 4 March.