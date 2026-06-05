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Robert Pattinson breaks silence on claims he skipped gym for The Batman: 'I worked out every fu**ing day'

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Robert Pattinson breaks silence on claims he skipped gym for The Batman: 'I worked out every fu**ing day'

Robert Pattinson is set to reprise the role of Bruce Wayne aka The Batman in filmmaker Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part II. The film is currently scheduled to be released in the US theatres on October 1, 2027. Before the superhero flick, Pattinson will be seen in The Odyssey and Dune Part Three.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 11:46 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Robert Pattinson breaks silence on claims he skipped gym for The Batman: 'I worked out every fu**ing day'
Robert Pattinson at The Batman premiere
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Hollywood star Robert Pattinson has hit back at critics who claimed he did not work out for his role as the caped crusader in The Batman, saying he trained twice a day and even in the early hours of the morning. The British actor, who is set to reprise the role of Bruce Wayne aka The Batman in filmmaker Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part II, told GQ magazine that the perception of him skipping the gym stemmed from a quip he made in an earlier interview. "I worked out every f***ing day. Even after that, I still look like I didn't work out. I worked out twice a day at, like, three o'clock in the morning. It's just because I said it in an interview (that exercise was uncool). I was trying to sound cool," Pattinson said.

Robert Pattinson has started preparing for The Batman sequel

The 40-year-old actor said he has since set up a home gym at his Beverly Hills residence to prepare for the upcoming sequel. Pattinson, however, admitted he was yet to receive an official filming schedule, saying he only learned about the shoot's demands through his stunt coordinator. "I just heard from the stunt guy the other day. He said, 'Ooh, 11 weeks of nights.' I'm like, 'Excuse me? No one's even sent me a schedule,'" he said.

The Batman: Part II release date, new cast, and returning members

Reeves has lined up a star-studded cast for The Batman: Part II. In the sequel, Pattinson will be joined by Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Brian Tyree Henry, Charles Dance and Sebastian Koch. The returning cast members includes Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. Actor Barry Keoghan is also believed to be returning as the Joker, reprising the cameo role he had in the first film. The film, which recently started production, is currently scheduled to be released in the US theatres on October 1, 2027.

Robert Pattinson in The Drama, The Odyssey, Dune Part Three

Pattinson most recently starred alongside Zendaya in The Drama, a romantic black comedy from filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli. It released in theatres worldwide in March. The actor will be next seen in filmmaker Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, set to make its debut in theatres in July, as well as Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, which will come out in December.

READ | The Odyssey: IMAX advance bookings for Christopher Nolan's action fantasy epic to open in India on this date

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