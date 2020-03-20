Robert Downey Jr ready to return as Iron Man after 'Dolittle' failure at box office

Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man became a household name after he starred in the first-ever Marvel Cinematic Universe film and if reports are to be believed, the actor is willing to take a pay-cut to return to the MCU after his first non-MCU film in six years, Dolittle, bombed at the box office.

According to the report, Robert wants to work with his protege Tom Holland aka Spiderman and his co-star Gwyneth Paltrow. For the uninformed, Robert first starred in the first-ever MCU movie in 2008 film titled Iron Man, and the character was killed off in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Tony Stark's cameo in Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow "is all but guaranteed". Black Widow which was supposed to release next month was recently removed from Disney’s release schedule because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The film is a prequel, set after the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and before the events of Captain America: Civil War.

On the other hand, Dolittle was harmed by production troubles and has only made a little more than $200 million worldwide, against a reported budget of $175 million. "Dolittle bombing spectacularly at the box office in the wake of awful reviews has seen the actor become more reasonable when it comes to the financial terms of a new contract and he’s open to accepting less money for a return now," reports said.

The actor reportedly made more than $50 million for the final Avengers film. And the budget of Spider-Man: Far From Home was significantly less than that of Spider-Man: Homecoming, mostly because Robert wasn’t involved with the sequel.