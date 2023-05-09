Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood
topStoriesenglish

Robert De Niro welcomes his seventh child at 79, says he doesn't consider himself a 'cool dad'

Robert De Niro made the revelation in a recent interview while promoting his upcoming movie About My Father, which releases in cinemas on May 26.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 11:31 PM IST

Robert De Niro welcomes his seventh child at 79, says he doesn't consider himself a 'cool dad'
Robert De Niro/File photo

The Hollywood legendary actor Robert De Niro, who has won two Academy Awards for his incredible performances in The Godfather Part II and Raging Bull, has revealed in a recent interview that he has welcomed his seventh baby. The actor will celebrate his 80th birthday in August this year.

Robert De Niro made this revelation in an interview with ET Canada while promoting his upcoming movie About My Father. The comedy film, which also stars Leslie Bibb, Anders Holm, David Rasche, and Kim Cattrall in key roles, is directed by Laura Terruso and is set to release on May 26.

When asked about his love language, the 79-year-old actor said that he believes in "being in love with his kids", adding that sometimes he has "to be stern about stuff". Robert further added, "I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, (sometimes) you just have no choice. And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t."

When the interviewer mentioned his six children, Robert De Niro corrected her and said, "Seven, actually. I just had a baby." The actor's representative confirmed the happy news, but didn't share any details about the baby - neither the gender nor their mother.

The actor stated that he doesn't consider himself a "cool dad". "I’m okay. You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is."

As per ET Canada, "De Niro has been married twice. He shares two children — Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46 — with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, and two children — Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11 — with ex-wife, Grace Hightower. He’s also a father to twin sons Aaron and Julian, 27, with former girlfriend, Toukie Smith."

READ | Here's a look at Tom Cruise's luxurious properties worth millions that the Mission Impossible star has owned

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ishani Chahar, the beautiful wife of Punjab Kings spinner Rahul Chahar
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
In pics: SS Rajamouli launches Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's NTR 30, claps first shot
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
Bull Riding to Big Wave Surfing, take a look at 6 most dangerous sports in the world
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Deepthi Narkuti, Hyderabad girl hired for record-breaking package by Microsoft, her salary is...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.