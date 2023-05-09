Robert De Niro welcomes his seventh child at 79, says he doesn't consider himself a 'cool dad'

Robert De Niro/File photo

The Hollywood legendary actor Robert De Niro, who has won two Academy Awards for his incredible performances in The Godfather Part II and Raging Bull, has revealed in a recent interview that he has welcomed his seventh baby. The actor will celebrate his 80th birthday in August this year.

Robert De Niro made this revelation in an interview with ET Canada while promoting his upcoming movie About My Father. The comedy film, which also stars Leslie Bibb, Anders Holm, David Rasche, and Kim Cattrall in key roles, is directed by Laura Terruso and is set to release on May 26.

When asked about his love language, the 79-year-old actor said that he believes in "being in love with his kids", adding that sometimes he has "to be stern about stuff". Robert further added, "I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, (sometimes) you just have no choice. And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t."

When the interviewer mentioned his six children, Robert De Niro corrected her and said, "Seven, actually. I just had a baby." The actor's representative confirmed the happy news, but didn't share any details about the baby - neither the gender nor their mother.

The actor stated that he doesn't consider himself a "cool dad". "I’m okay. You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is."

As per ET Canada, "De Niro has been married twice. He shares two children — Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46 — with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, and two children — Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11 — with ex-wife, Grace Hightower. He’s also a father to twin sons Aaron and Julian, 27, with former girlfriend, Toukie Smith."



